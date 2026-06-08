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Real Madrid legend to join Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff! Champions League winner that made 334 appearances for the Blancos set to reunite with the ‘Special One’
The Special One returns to the Bernabeu
Perez has officially secured another term as Real Madrid president, winning the election with 65% of the total vote. This victory has cleared the path for the return of Mourinho, who had a pre-agreement in place to take over the managerial reins at the club contingent on Perez defeating challenger Enrique Riquelme.
While an official announcement is still pending, the move is widely considered a formality as the club looks to break a two-year trophy drought.
Mourinho is already active in the market, with moves for Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries reportedly in the works. However, his most significant appointment might be off the pitch, as he seeks to integrate a figure who understands the unique DNA of the club.
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Pepe set for coaching role
According to reports from Sport, the first major addition to Mourinho's support staff will be none other than legendary centre-back Pepe.
The 43-year-old, who retired from professional football in 2024, is poised to take his first steps into the coaching world at the club where he spent a decade as a player. Pepe is remembered as one of Mourinho's most loyal "soldiers" during their shared time in the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2013.
The former Portugal international is viewed as the perfect bridge between the locker room and the management. Mourinho was determined to have a staff member with a deep personal connection to the Blancos. While some had speculated about Alvaro Arbeloa taking on a similar role, it is Pepe who has been chosen to return to the fold.
A legacy of grit and success
Pepe's history at Madrid is defined by both relentless defensive excellence and moments of extreme intensity. During his 10-year stint, he was a cornerstone of the defence, but his tenure was also marked by controversies, such as the infamous 2009 incident where he was punished with a 10-game sanction for an altercation involving Javier Casquero and Juan Angel Albin. Despite this darker side, his trophy cabinet proves his immense value to the team.
The veteran defender played 334 games for the club and was a key part of the squads that secured three Champions League titles. Mourinho intends to bring several members of his previous staff from Benfica, but he believes Pepe’s charisma and knowledge of the inner workings of Real Madrid will be indispensable.
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Official confirmation expected soon
Although it has been a few hours since the election results were finalized, Real Madrid have yet to issue a formal statement regarding Mourinho’s appointment. However, insiders suggest that the delay is merely procedural and that an announcement will be made in the coming days.
With Perez back in power and Mourinho at the helm, the focus now shifts to rebuilding a squad capable of toppling Barcelona. The inclusion of Pepe in the dugout symbolizes a return to the mentality that Mourinho demands from his players and staff alike.