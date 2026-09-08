AFP
'Hardest? I don't know' - Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe plays down France's World Cup semi-final exit to Spain
Mbappe reflects on semi-final exit
Mbappe has opened up about the emotional toll of France’s exit from the World Cup, admitting that the 2-0 semi-final defeat at the hands of Spain was a bitter pill to swallow. However, when questioned on whether this specific loss ranked as the most devastating moment of his professional journey, the 27-year-old was quick to point out that he has already endured significant heartbreak on the biggest stages of world football.
Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s highly anticipated Champions League meeting with Inter, Mbappe looked back on the disappointment and compared it with other major defeats he has experienced in his illustrious career. The Frenchman has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows on the international stage, having previously won the World Cup in 2018 before falling just short in subsequent global tournaments.
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Comparing the pain of major defeats
When asked if this recent exit was the most painful moment he has endured on a football pitch, Mbappe remained reflective, acknowledging that he has faced similar heartache before. He admitted: "It was difficult. The hardest… I don’t know. Because I’ve lost a World Cup final and a Champions League final."
Despite the painful exit, the France captain believes the team can take pride in the way they performed throughout the tournament and the connection they created with supporters. "I think it was a very good competition for the country, thanks to the image we projected,” the Real Madrid ace added.
Hunger remains for the Real Madrid star
Mbappe also insisted that the defeat would not reduce France’s ambition or his own personal drive to collect more silverware. The Real Madrid talisman is known for his relentless pursuit of excellence, and he was adamant that one tournament exit would not define the future of the national team.
The 27-year-old stressed that winning the World Cup is never guaranteed, but maintaining the desire to succeed is essential for any top-level professional. Mbappe stated: "You can’t always win the World Cup, because it’s not always possible. But we are always hungry for victory. The day we lose that hunger, it’s over."
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Focus shifts back to club duties
The forward will now turn his attention back to Real Madrid as the new Champions League campaign begins. After a summer of international drama, the focus returns to the Bernabeu, where the expectation is always to win every competition available.
While the World Cup exit remains a fresh memory, the relentless nature of the modern football calendar means there is little time for reflection. Real Madrid’s clash with Inter represents the perfect opportunity for Mbappe to put his international disappointment behind him and show why he is considered one of the best players in the world.
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