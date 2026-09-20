'Real Madrid can't be compared to anyone!' - Jose Mourinho hits back at Barcelona comparisons as Blancos boss prepares for Atletico derby

Despite Barcelona's blistering form, Mourinho refused to entertain discussions about their historic rivals. The Portuguese tactician insisted that his sole focus remains on fixing the ongoing tactical issues within his own dressing room.

"Historically, culturally, Real Madrid can't be compared to anyone," Mourinho told reporters. "So I won't compare us to any team. I'll speak about us, our problems, and the things we have to improve. In the few months I've been here, I understand that it's more difficult all the time to hear something positive about Real Madrid."

The veteran coach also pointed to his players' fighting spirit, particularly in tight fixtures. "In the three games where we've got to the final minutes needing to score, we finished with an effort - physical and psychological - and determination," he added. "Apart from quality, this team has strength as a group. It's a marathon. The league isn't always a straight motorway, without obstacles. But we'll be there."



