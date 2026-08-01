Real Madrid close in on record €120m Yan Diomande deal as RB Leipzig star misses pre-season camp

Real Madrid have emerged as the clear frontrunners to secure the signature of Diomande after Paris Saint-Germain officially withdrew from the race for the talented teenager. Following the return of Jose Mourinho to the Spanish capital 13 years after his initial departure, Los Blancos have been aggressive in the market, and the Ivory Coast international is now the primary target to bolster their attacking ranks.

While the winger’s absence from Leipzig’s pre-season camp in Austria triggered transfer speculation, the German club officially insists his omission is entirely health-related. Head coach Martin Demichelis pushed back against claims of a transfer strategy, telling Sky Germany that the Ivory Coast international was "genuinely ill" and that his future had no bearing on the decision.















