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Real Madrid close in on record €120m Yan Diomande deal as RB Leipzig star misses pre-season camp
Real Madrid emerge as sole frontrunners for Diomande
Real Madrid have emerged as the clear frontrunners to secure the signature of Diomande after Paris Saint-Germain officially withdrew from the race for the talented teenager. Following the return of Jose Mourinho to the Spanish capital 13 years after his initial departure, Los Blancos have been aggressive in the market, and the Ivory Coast international is now the primary target to bolster their attacking ranks.
While the winger’s absence from Leipzig’s pre-season camp in Austria triggered transfer speculation, the German club officially insists his omission is entirely health-related. Head coach Martin Demichelis pushed back against claims of a transfer strategy, telling Sky Germany that the Ivory Coast international was "genuinely ill" and that his future had no bearing on the decision.
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Record-breaking figures on the table
The financial scale of the proposed deal highlights the esteem in which Diomande is held, with Real Madrid recently lodging an improved bid of €120million, which includes a €100m fixed fee. This massive investment demonstrates the club's commitment to building a new era under Mourinho's guidance.
Should the move go through, Diomande would become Leipzig’s most expensive departure in history. A deal near their valuation would eclipse both the €90m Manchester City paid for Josko Gvardiol in 2023 and the €76.5m (plus add-ons) fee received from Manchester United for Benjamin Sesko in 2025 - generating a massive profit on a player signed for a fraction of that cost from Spanish side Leganes.
A breakthrough season in the Bundesliga
Diomande's statistics from the previous campaign justify the heavy interest from Europe's elite clubs, as he proved to be one of the most effective wide players in world football. The winger posted a remarkable tally of 12 goals and nine assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances - missing just a single league fixture while representing the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations - to power Leipzig to a third-place finish and secure Champions League qualification.
On the international stage, his profile continues to rise despite the Ivory Coast’s early exit from the World Cup. After featuring in all four matches during his country's run to the last 32 - where they were eventually eliminated by Norway - the winger demonstrated the physical and technical maturity required to make the immediate leap to Real Madrid.
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Mourinho's ambitious summer revolution
The pursuit of Diomande is just one part of a much larger strategy being implemented at the Bernabeu following Mourinho’s blockbuster return as head coach, 13 years after his departure. Under "The Special One", the Spanish giants have embarked on a massive summer spending spree, already landing Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella, and Carlos Espi, while actively pursuing a deal for Manchester City star Rodri.
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