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El TriGOAL
Nayib Moran

Mexico player ratings vs. Ecuador: Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones end El Tri's 40-year drought in the knockouts as dream continues

Player ratings
FEATURES
World Cup
Mexico
J. Aguirre
R. Jimenez
J. Quinones
R. Alvarado
G. Mora
J. Rangel
Ecuador

Roberto Alvarado made World Cup history with three assists, while Gilberto Mora shined again as Mexico beat Ecuador to reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

Mexico had waited 40 years for a night like this.

Two thunderous finishes from El Tri strikers Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones gave Mexico their first World Cup knockout-stage win since 1986, sending Estadio Azteca into the kind of release that only decades of frustration can create.

The night also belonged to Roberto Alvarado, who became the first Mexico player to record three assists in a single World Cup. Once again, he was central to the attack, finding pockets of space and helping connect the pieces around Jiménez, Quiñones and Gilberto Mora.

Mora was the surprise in the starting XI and responded with the calm of someone much older. At 17 years, 259 days, he became the second-youngest player to start a World Cup knockout-stage match, behind only Pelé, who did so at 17 years, 239 days, in 1958.

GOAL rates Mexico's players after their win over Ecuador at Estadio Azteca...

  • Mexico v Ecuador: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Raúl Rangel — 7/10:
    His first-half save on John Yeboah's left-footed shot was his biggest moment. It allowed El Tri to reach halftime without conceding and gave Mexico the calm they needed during a tense opening stretch.

    Jorge Sánchez — 7/10:
    Looked sharp defensively and played with confidence. It was one of his strongest performances with the national team, especially in the way he handled his side of the field.

    César Montes — 7/10:
    Nearly scored from a corner, only for Hernán Galíndez to deny him with a strong save. Defensively, he once again gave Mexico stability alongside Johan Vásquez.

    Johan Vásquez — 7/10:
    Could have been more proactive with his passing at times, but his defensive work was reliable. He cleared danger well and helped Mexico manage Ecuador's pressure.

    Jesús Gallardo — 6/10:
    A quiet performance, but not an empty one. He made key defensive interventions and helped Mexico preserve the clean sheet.

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    Midfield

    Érik Lira — 7/10:
    There may not be a louder Mexico player on the field. His personality comes through in every tackle, and his presence gave El Tri bite in midfield.

    Luis Romo — 7/10:
    His contributions over the last three games have helped shape Mexico's results. Alongside Lira, he has formed a midfield partnership that gives the attackers a platform to play from.

    Gilberto Mora — 8/10:
    Before kickoff, Mora was smiling and joking with teammates, taking in the moment as if it were normal. Then he played like it was. His free role disrupted Ecuador's defensive line and gave Mexico a different route into the final third.

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    Attack

    Roberto Alvarado — 8/10:
    One of his best attacking performances with the national team. From a more central role, he caused constant problems and delivered the pass for Quiñones' goal. With that assist, he became the first Mexico player to record three assists in a single World Cup.

    Raúl Jiménez — 7/10:
    Scored his second goal of the tournament and kept looking for ways to bring others into play. His leadership was evident, and his finish gave Mexico the breakthrough they needed.

    Julián Quiñones — 8/10:
    Mexico looked calmer when he was on the ball. He tracked back when the team needed help building from deep, then delivered in the final third when the moment arrived. His goal confirmed what has been clear all tournament: He is Mexico's most decisive attacker.

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    Subs & Manager

    Obed Vargas — 6/10:
    Helped Mexico close down Ecuador's midfield and gave Lira support in the final stretch. Kept things simple and did his job.

    Santiago Giménez — 6/10:
    Looked for chances to get involved, but came on when Mexico were already shifting toward game management. His movement still gave Ecuador something to track.

    Brian Gutiérrez — 5/10:
    Lacked punch in the final third. Replacing the spaces Mora had been commanding was never going to be easy.

    Orbelín Pineda — 7/10:
    Nearly scored a brilliant goal to make it 3-0. Brought energy to Mexico's midfield and helped keep El Tri moving late in the game.

    Israel Reyes — 6/10:
    Came on as part of a back three and gave Mexico needed support in the closing minutes. Helped Vásquez and Montes see out the result.

    Javier Aguirre — 9/10:
    Delivered another strong performance from the bench. Starting Mora was a bold call, and it changed the shape of Mexico's attack. It also allowed Alvarado to receive the ball in better areas, giving El Tri more clarity in the first half. Aguirre has Mexico believing, and now he has done what no Mexico manager had done since 1986: win a World Cup knockout-stage match.

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