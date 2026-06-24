AFP
Raphinha's wife issues furious response to 'absurd' claims about Barcelona & Brazil star's financial situation
Belloli slams 'absurd' economic rumors
The wife of the Blaugrana star has taken a firm stand against recent reports regarding her family's wealth. Speaking in comments published by Daily do Garotinho, Belloli expressed her disbelief that she even had to address such private matters in a public forum. She insisted that the claims were completely detached from the reality of their lives in Catalonia.
“Honestly, I think it’s absurd that I even have to talk about my financial situation. If we were earning only 10% of what Raphinha makes today, we would still be incredibly blessed,” Belloli stated. She also noted that she had initially hesitated to respond because she did not want to appear insensitive to the wider economic struggles faced by the general public.
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The reason for the silence
Belloli elaborated on why she had previously stayed quiet, noting the difficult balance between defending her reputation and maintaining humility. She expressed concern that a direct rebuttal regarding her wealth might be misinterpreted by social media followers or the public in Brazil and Spain.
“I see no reason to put that on social media because I’m fully aware of the social reality we live in. If I posted something saying, ‘Look, I’m not poor, I’m still rich,’ people would accuse me of lacking class,” she explained. However, the persistence of the story eventually forced her hand: “I thought the story would die down, but these rumors have now reached Spain, and everyone believes we’re going through financial hardship.”
Origins of the Saudi Arabia speculation
The controversy was sparked by former Brazil international Vampeta, a member of the 2002 World Cup-winning squad. During a guest appearance on the Red Cast podcast, the former midfielder alleged that Raphinha was dealing with “a serious family problem” alongside financial issues. He even went as far as to suggest these factors could push the winger toward a high-money move to the Saudi Pro League.
Vampeta did admit during the broadcast that his information was based on a "rumor" he had picked up during the World Cup, citing sources close to Barcelona’s inner circle. Those comments quickly gained traction across South America and Europe, leading to an immediate backlash from the player's extended family and inner circle.
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Family defense and injury recovery
The response from the family was not limited to Belloli. Raphinha’s cousin, Igor Padilha, took to social media to confront the former Brazil midfielder directly. Padilha issued a stern warning to the pundit, stating: “You’re going to have to explain these lies, my friend.”
For his part, Raphinha has remained silent on the matter as he continues his rehabilitation process. The former Leeds United man is currently working his way back from a muscle injury sustained during Brazil’s 3-0 win over Haiti. With the family now speaking out, the focus returns to the pitch as Brazil hope to have their star winger back at full fitness for the World Cup knockout stages.