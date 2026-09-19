Ex-Chelseaa & Man City Raheem Sterling breaks silence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and nitrous oxide possession charges

Sterling has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possessing nitrous oxide, and failing to provide a specimen. The 31-year-old appeared before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday following a serious crash in Hampshire on May 28. The former England international crashed his Lamborghini Urus into a metal gate after motorists reported him driving erratically on the M25 and M3.

Police later found the damaged vehicle near the Minley interchange. Officers discovered six nitrous oxide canisters inside the car. Released bodycam footage appeared to show Sterling sitting with the canisters and a deflated balloon on his lap before he attempted to move them to the back seat.