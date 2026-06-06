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Rafael Leao prioritises Premier League over La Liga as winger admits he feels 'need' to leave AC Milan
Leao opens door to Milan exit
Leao has fuelled speculation over his future by admitting he wants a new challenge away from Milan. The Portugal international suggested that the tactical demands of Serie A do not fully suit his style and indicated that a move abroad could help him maximise his potential. The 26-year-old identified the Premier League and La Liga as the competitions where he feels his talent would be valued most. However, he made it clear that a move to England would be particularly appealing if the opportunity arose.
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Leao explains his desire for a fresh start
Leao's comments come after a difficult campaign at San Siro, with Milan facing uncertainty during a period of transition and their star forward now publicly discussing a possible departure.
Speaking to Sport TV, Leao said: "I felt I could make a difference, but the way the team played didn't put me in a position to do so. I need a new challenge. In Italy, the league is evolving, but for my style of football, the Premier League or La Liga would better showcase my talent and me as a player. If the opportunity in the Premier League were to come my way, I would be very happy: I think I would be able to match my talent with players who are at a very high level."
Frustration with Milan tactics
Beyond his desire for a transfer, Leao also opened up about the tactical frustrations that plagued his most recent campaign at San Siro. The winger suggested that the system deployed by the coaching staff failed to maximize his attributes, leading to a season of personal and collective inconsistency that has left him feeling drained.
"It was a difficult season. I played injured for 4-5 months with groin pain, in a position that isn't my style," Leao admitted. "The tactical system didn't help me. I felt I could make a difference, but the way the team played didn't put me in a position to do so. In the end, it becomes exhausting.
"However, I've often played as a second striker in my career, and I think it's my favorite position. And I can also play as a false 9, especially in a team like Portugal. As a winger, after dribbling, I have more time to think about whether to shoot, dribble again, or cross. But playing as a second striker, I'm closer to the goal and I have to be more concrete: either I make assists or I shoot. It's a detail I need to work on. Ultimately, football is based on numbers, and it's the last step I'm missing."
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Uncertainty surrounds Milan star's future
Leao's public comments are likely to intensify discussion around his future as Milan prepare for a crucial summer. The winger remains one of the club's most valuable assets, but his desire for a new challenge could place added pressure on the Rossoneri's decision-makers. With Leao openly expressing admiration for the Premier League and also mentioning La Liga as an attractive option, attention will now turn to whether interest from Europe's elite clubs develops into a concrete opportunity.