Racing Santander tell Barcelona they must pay €16m release clause for Jorge Salinas

Barcelona’s summer recruitment plans have encountered a firm stance from Racing regarding the future of Salinas. The teenage defender, who has impressed with his versatility as both a left-back and a central defender, is high on the list of targets for the Catalan side as they look to bolster their defensive depth. However, Racing’s sporting director, Chema Aragon, has made it abundantly clear that the club will not be bullied into a cut-price deal for the 19-year-old talent, per Mundo Deportivo.

The financial gap between the two clubs remains significant at this stage of the transfer window. While Barcelona have reportedly registered their interest with a proposal in the region of €6 million, Racing are holding out for the full €16 million stipulated in the player’s contract.