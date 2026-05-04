Hands off! PSG launch ambitious raid for Real Madrid's defensive jewel with eye-watering €150m release clause

Despite the aggressive interest from the French capital, Madrid remain in a position of strength. The club recently secured Martinez’s future with a contract running until 2029, bolstered by a €150 million release clause. This effectively deters any easy exit, ensuring Los Blancos dictate the terms of any negotiation. Should PSG formalise their interest, they would face an uphill battle. Unlike many of Madrid's youth departures, this would likely be a permanent transfer without buy-back options - a scenario Madrid is historically reluctant to accept when it comes to their top-tier talents.