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PSG set €50m demand as Man City, Tottenham and Aston Villa target wants summer transfer
Mbaye eyes Parc des Princes exit
Mbaye has reached a definitive conclusion regarding his future. Following a season where he was rarely utilised by the coaching staff, the 18-year-old winger has recognised that his situation is unlikely to improve in the immediate future. With PSG continuing to bolster their attacking ranks, the path to a starting spot remains heavily congested for the academy graduate.
The Senegal international is eager to secure a move that guarantees increased playing time. The young winger made 30 appearances across all competitions last season, registering 1,242 minutes of play, during which he scored three goals and provided two assists - with all of his goal contributions coming in Ligue 1. The reigning league champions are reportedly not standing in his way, acknowledging that a separation may be the best course of action for both parties, provided their financial conditions are met.
- AFP
PSG set massive €50m valuation
Despite being willing to facilitate a sale, PSG are not prepared to let their academy graduate leave on the cheap. The club has set a high bar for any potential suitor, with L'Équipe reporting that they are holding out for a fee between €40m and €50m to part with the youngster. This valuation reflects the two years remaining on his current contract and his status as one of the most promising talents in European football.
This stance has been communicated to all interested parties who have enquired about the player’s availability. According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund have already made contact, with the journalist stating that the German side made contact in recent days.
Premier League giants join the race
While Dortmund are known for nurturing young talents, they face stiff competition from the English top flight. Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa have all been credited with a strong interest in securing Mbaye's services. These Premier League clubs are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, aware that the winger's explosive pace and technical ability would suit the English game.
On the international stage, Mbaye proved his pedigree this summer during his campaign with Senegal at the World Cup. The young winger made four appearances for the Teranga Lions, notably scoring in their 3-1 defeat against France. His run with the national team eventually came to an end in the round of 32, where Senegal were eliminated following a hard-fought 3-2 loss to Belgium after extra time.
- Getty Images Sport
Continuing the trend of major sales
Selling Mbaye for a figure approaching €50m would represent another significant financial victory for PSG following the departure of Goncalo Ramos. The Portuguese forward recently completed a move to AC Milan in a deal worth a total of €74m, providing the club with substantial room to maneuver in the market while complying with financial regulations.
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