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PSG launch €33m transfer raid to hijack Juventus move for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki
PSG submit formal proposal
Paris Saint-Germain have officially lodged a €33m (£28m/$38m) bid with Parma for Japan's first-choice goalkeeper Suzuki. The surprise move by the Ligue 1 champions sees them leapfrog Juventus, who had identified Suzuki as a primary target to bolster their defensive options. Suzuki, who is under contract at the Stadio Tardini until 2029, joined Parma from Sint-Truiden in 2024 for €8.2m and has made 57 Serie A appearances.
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Suzuki transfer situation develops
According to reports from TuttoMercatoWeband transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG's official proposal places the French club in pole position ahead of Juventus. The Old Lady had been working through a shortlist of goalkeeping targets but now risked missing out following Les Parisiens' swift intervention.
The move comes as something of a surprise given Matvey Safonov's role as PSG's established number one alongside last summer's heavy investment in Lucas Chevalier. The reports add that PSG could choose to loan Suzuki straight back to Parma to guarantee him regular playing time.
Consistency shown in Italy
The 23-year-old New York-born goalkeeper performed consistently for Parma last season, keeping five clean sheets in 20 Serie A appearances to help his side to a 13th-place finish. Internationally, Suzuki has earned 28 caps for Japan, cementing his spot as his country's preferred shot-stopper. His surging market value leaves Parma well placed to realise a substantial financial profit on their original investment.
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Season opener preparations loom
Parma must now make a swift decision regarding Suzuki's future ahead of their 2026-27 Serie A opener against Cagliari on August 22. Meanwhile, PSG prepare to launch their Ligue 1 title defence when they host Rennes at the Parc des Princes the following day. Juventus face the prospect of turning to alternative targets if they fail to match the financial package submitted by Les Parisiens.
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