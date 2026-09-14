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Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Dropped! VAR officials axed for next round of Premier League fixtures after Pro Ref admit error of judgement over controversial Erling Haaland goal in Manchester derby

Manchester United
Manchester City
Premier League
M. Donohue
B. Antrobus
Manchester United vs Manchester City

The fallout from a controversial Manchester derby continues as Pro Ref officials have confirmed that the VAR team responsible for awarding Erling Haaland’s winning goal has been stood down. Manchester City secured all three points at Old Trafford, but the decision-making process behind the game's only goal has led to significant disciplinary action.

  • Officials removed from matchday roster

    Matt Donohue, the lead video assistant referee who oversaw the process that incorrectly allowed Haaland’s winning goal in the Manchester derby, has not been selected to officiate in the Premier League this coming weekend, nor will he be involved in this midweek round of Carabao Cup action. Assistant VAR Blake Antrobus will also not be involved, marking a significant disciplinary step by the refereeing body following a weekend dominated by officiating debates.

    Following the match, Pro Ref confirmed that an 'error of judgement' had occurred during the VAR review for the game's decisive goal in Manchester City's victory over Manchester United. The 37-year-old Donohue had been a constant presence in the VAR hub this season, having previously officiated video reviews for Brighton's opening-day win against Aston Villa and Newcastle's draw with Bournemouth.

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  • Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Pro Ref admit error over controversial Haaland goal

    The decision to stand down both officials was taken directly by Pro Ref’s chief refereeing officer Howard Webb alongside his executive team, ensuring neither official will feature in the top flight until after the upcoming international break. The fury surrounds a crucial moment at Old Trafford where Haaland’s goal was initially ruled out on the pitch for offside, with the Norwegian positioned ahead of Patrick Dorgu while Enzo Fernandez lunged towards the cross from an offside mark.

    However, the VAR unit chose to overrule the linesman's flag and validate the goal. The error was later acknowledged by a Pro Ref spokesperson on Sunday evening, who conceded that the video referee 'did not recognise the likely impact of his (Fernandez's) position and should have recommended an on-field review.'

  • Direct communication with Manchester United

    In an effort to maintain transparency, the officiating body directly contacted Manchester United to address the costly error. Pro Ref confirmed: 'Contact has been made with Manchester United to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place.'

    Under Premier League rules, 'a player will be penalised if they are clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent.' In this instance, Fernandez was being marked by Lisandro Martinez, who had dropped off to cover the threat, ultimately leaving Haaland completely unattended at the back post.

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  • Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Discrepancy in Match Centre communications

    The confusion was amplified by the real-time explanations provided by the league during the contest. During the match, the Premier League match centre said: 'VAR checked the referee’s call of no goal for offside - and determined that Haaland was in an onside position and recommended that the goal was awarded. The VAR also deemed that while in an offside position, Fernandez didn’t play the ball.'

Carabao Cup
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Carabao Cup
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Norwich City crest
Norwich City
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