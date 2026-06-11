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Fulham add Ruben Amorim to list of candidates and open talks with Alvaro Arbeloa in wake of Real Madrid sacking
Cottagers open managerial talks
The West London club are actively searching for a new head coach after Silva concluded a five-year tenure at Craven Cottage. According to The Athletic, Fulham officials have already held preliminary discussions with Arbeloa, whose brief six-month stint in charge of Madrid was ended ahead of the appointment of Jose Mourinho. Silva safely consolidated the club's Premier League status, culminating in a record 54-point haul in 2025 and an 11th-place finish last term.
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Amorim features on shortlist
While formal negotiations have begun with Arbeloa, internal discussions have also centred around alternative elite appointments. Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that former United manager Amorim has been discussed internally, though his willingness to move to Craven Cottage remains unclear.
Additionally, the hierarchy is considering Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, and Hugo Oliveira, who possesses intimate knowledge of the club from his previous role as goalkeeping coach.
An English redemption for Arbeloa after Madrid nightmare?
Arbeloa boasts immense pedigree from his playing career, having accumulated 56 caps for Spain while winning the World Cup, two European Championships, and two European Cups. However, his recent managerial spell at the Santiago Bernabeu proved incredibly turbulent after succeeding Xabi Alonso in January. Madrid suffered a shock Copa del Rey exit to second-tier Albacete, bowed out of the Champions League quarter-finals to Bayern Munich, and ultimately finished eight points behind champions Barcelona.
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Crucial summer appointment looms
Fulham face a critical pre-season period as the board looks to swiftly finalise their managerial search before the summer transfer window accelerates. The incoming manager inherits a stable squad but faces the immediate challenge of replicating Silva's consistent top-flight finishes. With intense speculation surrounding potential player departures and rival clubs already strengthening, the board must act decisively to ensure the new coaching team is fully integrated before the 2026-27 Premier League campaign kicks off on August 22.