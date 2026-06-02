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Cleared to replace Jose Mourinho! Marco Silva leaving Fulham amid talk of succeeding Real Madrid-bound ‘Special One’ at Benfica
Fulham confirm departure amid Mourinho domino effect
According to an official statement released by Fulham, the club have confirmed that Marco Silva will leave his role as head coach this summer. The 48-year-old manager departs after a highly successful five-year tenure, which made him the third longest-serving boss in the Premier League. However, his exit is overshadowed by the looming shadow of Mourinho. The iconic manager is leaving Benfica to embark on his second spell at Real Madrid, joining a side currently engulfed in a severe crisis after failing to win any major trophies over the last two seasons.
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Real Madrid crisis prompts Special One return
The Spanish giants have endured a turbulent and chaotic timeframe, which ultimately paved the way for Mourinho to return. Real Madrid have changed three managers recently; Carlo Ancelotti departed at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, and Xabi Alonso was sacked after just half a season in charge. Caretaker Alvaro Arbeloa has now stepped down, allowing the 'Special One' to officially begin his highly anticipated second era at the Bernabeu. To fill the massive void left in Lisbon, Benfica have secured a verbal agreement with Silva. The Portuguese giants offered the former Everton boss a contract worth £4m-a-year ($5m), successfully luring him away despite Fulham offering double that amount.
Emotional farewell from Craven Cottage
Despite the allure of replacing Mourinho, the departing manager remained deeply emotional about his London exit, expressing his gratitude directly through Fulham's official website. In an open letter to the supporters published by the club, Silva said: “To our fans – I asked you, from day one, to always be with us. And that’s what you did these past five years. We achieved a lot together. My staff and I always felt your support. It will never be forgotten. Fulham will always be in my heart, and sooner or later I will be back at Craven Cottage.” Chairman Shahid Khan added: “Marco Silva leaves our Club with my gratitude and best wishes. Fulham and Marco were an excellent fit for five seasons, but change is inevitable in this game, and we’ve accordingly prepared for this moment.”
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What next for Mourinho and Silva?
A return to Portugal would see Silva manage in the Primeira Liga for the first time in 11 years. His immediate task will be guiding Benfica through the Europa League second qualifying round. Meanwhile, Mourinho must instantly stabilise a fractured Real Madrid dressing room, aiming to restore their domestic and European dominance next season.