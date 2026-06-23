Portugal player ratings vs Uzbekistan: Cristiano Ronaldo is back in business! Revved up superstar rewrites World Cup history books while Nuno Mendes and Bruno Fernandes shine in resounding victory

Ronaldo needed just six minutes to open the scoring as he powered in a half-volley at the near post from Joao Cancelo's cross, becoming the first men's player to score at six different World Cups. He then showcased his acting chops by shaping to strike a free-kick from 20 yards, only for Mendes to instead step up and drill a low effort into the bottom corner.

Uzbekistan thought they had pulled one back when Azizjon Ganiev beat Diogo Costa with a stunning strike from distance, but VAR intervened to rule the goal out for a foul on Cancelo in the build-up. Ronaldo then made the points safe when he latched onto Bruno Fernandes' through-ball and slid his shot past Abduvohid Nematov.

A goal-line clearance from Khusanov kept Ronaldo from completing his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time, but the Manchester City defender could do nothing about a low Fernandes corner bouncing off him into his own net for Portugal's fourth just before the hour mark.

Nematov twice kept out efforts from Ronaldo as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner chased an individual treble, and it was instead left to Leao to wrap up the result with a powerful finish into the top corner.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Houston...