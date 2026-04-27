Police confirm 16 Leeds fans reported for consideration of prosecution after homophobic chanting in Chelsea FA Cup tie

The Metropolitan Police have revealed that 16 Leeds United supporters were reported for consideration of prosecution following incidents of homophobic chanting during the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. The match was marred by reports of discriminatory slurs in and around the ground.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated: “Sunday’s FA Cup Semi-Final between Leeds and Chelsea at Wembley passed off largely without incident. There were 14 arrests in or around the stadium for offences including GBH (grievous bodily harm), ABH (actual bodily harm), affray, assault on an emergency worker, common assault and tailgating. A further 18 people were not arrested but will be reported for consideration of prosecution for other offences. This includes 16 Leeds fans who were seen and heard to be engaged in homophobic chanting.”