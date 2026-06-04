"People just don't get it – I don't have a normal girlfriend": BVB striker Karim Adeyemi opens up about the 'Mystery Box' affair

"Karim was on holiday and came with me to the *DSDS* filming. I rang Ben and asked him to take the parcels," recalls Loredana, the wife of Dortmund star Adeyemi, in the documentary that lays out the origins of the scandal.

Ben, the Dortmund star's best friend, immediately ran into police scrutiny at the airport. What had seemed a simple favour quickly turned into a terminal nightmare.

Unknown to the player's friend, the hold contained a balaclava, a switchblade, brass knuckles and assorted smaller items. Ben recalls in the film: "I took the parcels to the airport as they were. I was standing in front of the police officer and I saw: a balaclava, a switchblade, brass knuckles and a few other bits and bobs. I thought to myself, 'This can't be right.'"