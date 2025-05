This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Paul Pogba return 'an option' for Man Utd after being 'harshly treated' as French midfielder seeks football redemption after doping ban P. Pogba Manchester United Transfers Premier League Paul Pogba remains "an option" for Manchester United to consider as the Frenchman has been "harshly treated", claims Dwight Yorke. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Suspension completed in March 2025

World Cup winner remains without a club

Red Devils urged to consider a deal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League MUN AVL Match preview