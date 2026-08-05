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'It kills Marcus Rashford' - Paul Ince sends clear transfer message to Man Utd after Barcelona snub
Ince calls for Rashford stay
Ince has urged United to retain Rashford following the conclusion of his loan spell at Barca. The Red Devils are currently attempting to get the winger off their books this summer. Barcelona chose not to sign the attacker on a permanent basis, opting to buy Anthony Gordon instead. Despite United's desire to move him on, Ince insists that keeping Rashford at Old Trafford could pay massive dividends. Ince believes Carrick possesses the ideal approach to revive the forward's career at his boyhood club.
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Carrick backed to unlock winger
The former United midfielder strongly believes Carrick can extract the best performances from the England international. Ince stressed that supportive man-management could be the key to restoring the player's form.
"I just think Michael Carrick can get the best out of him, I really, really do," Ince told Oddschecker. "I think if you just put your arm around Rashford then you’re going to see a very, very good player. Fingers crossed that’s the case. But there’s one thing for sure, he is a very, very talented player and if he’s happy, he will perform for you."
Barcelona rejection a bitter blow
Ince expressed strong sympathy for Rashford after Barcelona decided against pursuing a permanent transfer. The forward impressed in Spain last season, scoring regularly and showcasing his versatility across the frontline.
"I feel for Rashford, I really do, because I think he’s a fantastic player," Ince stated. "He can play off the left and he can play off the right. I’m not sure if many people watched him last year playing for Barcelona but he was scoring goals, he was enjoying himself, and he looked a completely different player.
"Then when you think Barcelona are going to sign him they get Anthony Gordon and it kills Rashford. You saw in the World Cup the magic he can bring, he’s got that talent."
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Looking ahead to new campaign
Rashford's immediate future remains uncertain as United weigh up their options in the transfer window. However, Carrick's proven leadership at Old Trafford offers hope for a fresh start. Carrick successfully guided the Red Devils to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season, securing a return to Champions League football.
The Red Devils kick-start their 2026-27 Premier League campaign on August 22 against newly-promoted Hull City, where Rashford could yet feature if he stays.
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