'He trusts Patrick Kluivert blindly' - Xavi told to hire Barcelona legend as his new Netherlands assistant

De Boer has publicly urged the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to appoint Kluivert as assistant manager to new head coach Xavi. The Spanish tactician was officially unveiled as the successor to Ronald Koeman on Wednesday. Xavi becomes the first foreign manager to take charge of the Netherlands national team since Ernst Happel.

As he prepares for the high-pressure role, the search is currently under way to finalise his backroom staff. De Boer believes that Kluivert, who previously worked as an assistant under Louis van Gaal, is the perfect candidate to help the Spaniard adapt to his new surroundings.