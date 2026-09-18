Oxford United apologise and withdraw clothing line after 'United 93' design draws attention to 9/11 tragedy

Oxford United have officially pulled their new 'Campus Clothing' range from their retail stores and online shop after the branding sparked significant controversy regarding its historical associations.

The collection featured several items prominently displaying the text "United 93" on the back, a design intended to celebrate the club’s founding year of 1893.

However, the choice of wording proved to be an oversight of massive proportions, as it directly mirrors the call sign of United Airlines Flight 93, the fourth hijacked aircraft involved in the 9/11 attacks in the United States.