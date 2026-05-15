Eberl's contract as sporting director at FC Bayern runs until 2027, yet his long-term future remains uncertain.

"If they think I'm doing a good job, then I'm prepared to stay here at Bayern for longer," Eberl recently told DAZN. However, the club's supervisory board has yet to indicate that it will extend his deal early. Instead, reports have surfaced about a strained relationship with sporting director Christoph Freund, with Kicker magazine describing it as a "forced marriage".

Eberl joined Bayern in early 2024 and has already secured two league titles; this term the club could also lift its first DFB-Pokal since 2020. On 23 May, the Munich side will face VfB Stuttgart in the final, but first, they host 1. FC Köln in the final Bundesliga match this Saturday.