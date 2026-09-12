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‘It will stay at PSG!’ - Ousmane Dembele sends bold Ballon d’Or message as he battles Kylian Mbappe for 2026 prize
Dembele reflects on Ballon d'Or nomination
Dembele has spoken candidly about his ambitions for the 2026 Ballon d'Or following the release of the 30-man shortlist. One week after the nominees were revealed, the current holder opened up in an interview with France Football as the campaign for the prestigious prize begins.
The PSG attacker won the award on 22 September 2025 after an impressive campaign yielding 33 goals and 15 assists across all competitions. He is now dreaming of defending his crown at the ceremony in London on 26 October.
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Life in an ultra-exclusive football family
Reflecting on his historic triumph a year ago, the France international admitted that lifting the trophy completely transformed his daily life. Dembele revealed that being recognised everywhere he goes has given him a new perspective on his standing in world football.
"I've entered an ultra-exclusive family with incredible players," Dembele said. "People recognise you as a Ballon d'Or winner as soon as you're in the street, or go to a restaurant. People talk to you about this trophy. That's what changes."
Despite the elevated fame, Dembele insisted he works hard to keep his feet on the ground. He added: "Whatever happens, I want to remain the same person, not forget where I come from, not forget that all my team-mates obviously helped me to perform so well."
PSG forward confident trophy stays in Paris
Dembele's comments come as fellow nominees, including Kylian Mbappe, also defend their cases ahead of the vote. However, the PSG star remains convinced that the golden ball will not be leaving the French capital.
"It is going to stay in the hands of a PSG player," Dembele asserted. "I'm a competitor, so it's my goal to win it again. But, as I said, I'm not making it an obsession either. We tell ourselves that this year, it's going to be difficult, that the Ballon d'Or is undecided, but we'll see."
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Countdown to London awards ceremony begins
With six weeks remaining before the winner is crowned, Dembele is focused on maintaining his form for club and country. Retaining the award remains a key objective for the forward, even if he refuses to let it become an obsession.
The football world will discover whether Dembele can retain his crown when the ceremony takes place in London on 26 October. Until then, the debate over who will lift the 2026 Ballon d'Or is set to intensify.
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