Only 22 goals left: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to top of the table as historic 1000 mark approaches

Ronaldo is now just 22 goals away from reaching 1,000 career goals. The forward scored the decisive goal in the 50th minute to secure a 2-1 win over Al Taawoun on Friday, bringing his overall career tally to 978 goals.

During the match, Ronaldo played 80 minutes, registered an expected goals (xG) of 1.08, and successfully completed 90% of his passes. This crucial goal confirmed his status as Al Nassr's all-time top scorer in the Saudi Pro League era, reaching 104 goals to surpass Mohammad Al Sahlawi's previous record of 103.

Furthermore, he has now equalled Al Sahlawi's tally of 131 goals across all competitions, trailing only club record holder Majed Abdullah, who has 259.