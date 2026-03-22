One question even makes him laugh! Lennart Karl takes a trip down memory lane with FC Bayern – and into the future?

National coach Julian Nagelsmann rewarded his progress with his first call-up to the German national team for the upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.

Karl only found out about this a little later. He couldn’t answer the national coach’s call because, as he explained, he was in maths tutoring at the time: “I didn’t answer at first, but I called him back after five minutes.” As Nagelsmann had asked, he didn’t want to “put any pressure on himself” during his first few days with the national team: “I’ll just play my game and hope it goes well so I can be part of the World Cup squad.”

After the international break, FC Bayern first have an away match against SC Freiburg, before facing Real Madrid at the Bernabéu on 7 April. For Karl, this is not only a trip to his dream club – and, provided his career plan works out, possibly his future – but also a journey into the past. At the age of ten, he attended a trial in Madrid, though a move ultimately did not materialise. As for what it was like at the Bernabéu back then, he explained that he "can’t really remember" today.