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'Next is Community Shield' - Omar Marmoush double downs Atletico as Man City turn focus to Arsenal
Marmoush double sinks Atletico
Man City concluded their Asian pre-season tour with a 3-1 victory over Atletico at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Having fallen behind to a goal from 16-year-old Dominguez, the Citizens rallied in the second half through a quickfire Marmoush double following assists from Antoine Semenyo. Ait-Nouri then sealed the win in stoppage time after latching onto Divin Mubama's through ball.
- AFP
Marmoush hails tour performance
The Egyptian forward produced a match-winning display with two goals in three minutes to complete City's comeback win over Atletico.
Reflecting on his missed opportunities and the build-up to his goals, Marmoush told the club's official media channels: "I had three, four chances when Savinho and Semenyo dribbled and they played the ball, and I wasn't there. So in the second half, all that was in my head was just to make the runs and be there, and they did their job, and we won, it was a really, really good feeling."
Highlighting how the victory sets up City's next official fixture, Marmoush added: "I'm enjoying myself a lot. Obviously, as a striker, it gives you confidence, and it gets you going in the flow, and I just had to tap it on the net, and I'd like to thank [Antoine], of course, and yeah, it just gives me confidence in the preseason. It feels good, next is the Community Shield."
Maresca adapts after Pep
City's focus now shifts entirely towards their upcoming clash against Arsenal as the squad adapts to life under new manager Maresca.
Explaining how the squad are mastering the tactical system post-Pep Guardiola while reflecting on their Asian tour, Marmoush revealed: "We're trying to learn the new tactics, the patterns, and what the coach demands from us, and I think we're starting to get the hang of it. Obviously, after 10 years, what Pep did here was unbelievable. It's not easy after the change, but we've done really well, and we'll go back home and keep going.
"The summer was amazing. I also got married as well, so I had the best days of my life and it's amazing to be back. The culture here is so nice. I'd like to thank all the fans for this unbelievable support. I felt the warmth. All of us felt it. The stadium was full today. Their culture is amazing. The food. I love their food, and we had a couple of amazing weeks."
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Community Shield tests readiness
City now turn their full attention to the Community Shield against Premier League champions Arsenal at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday, August 16. The fixture provides a prime opportunity for Maresca to hand minutes to key figures who missed the Asian tour following the World Cup, including Erling Haaland and Elliot Anderson. The clash against the Gunners will serve as a genuine benchmark of City's readiness before the league campaign begins.
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