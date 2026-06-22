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'It's a blessing' - Ollie Watkins fires back at Jeremy Doku criticism over Belgium star's childbirth decision
Watkins rejects viral criticism of childbirth
Watkins has strongly condemned the media backlash surrounding Doku’s decision to temporarily exit Belgium’s World Cup camp. The controversy erupted after a television presenter described childbirth as a "disgusting moment" where fathers are ultimately useless.
Speaking ahead of England’s group stage clash against Ghana, Watkins directly addressed the viral comments. "Someone labelled it disgusting and I think for a start that's not a way to label a birth," the Aston Villa striker stated.
- AFP
Belgian winger attracts odd criticism
The controversy began on Friday during a debate on L'Equipe de Choc. Doku revealed that he might leave his teammates in July for the birth of his first child. This choice was met with incomprehension by journalist France Pierron, who emphasised the unique nature of such an international competition.
"You have to realise that it's truly a privilege to participate in a World Cup; it's an incredible joy. There are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place; it might never happen again in your life. It's truly a special moment, a childhood dream come true," she said on air before adding: "And you're going to leave all that to be present for the birth of your child, which is a disgusting moment, excuse my language, where the father is useless; he's just an extra."
L'Equipe and Pierron herself have subsequently apologised for the comments.
Family priorities take precedence over tournament noise
Watkins, a father of two, emphasised that the unique experience of a firstborn child should never be overshadowed by professional duties. He highlighted the emotional toll that footballers face during long, isolated periods away from their relatives.
"Welcoming them to the world is a blessing – you don't get that opportunity [a lot]," Watkins explained to reporters. "There are a lot of times when you're away from family and friends during the season, and it's a very difficult period.
"So to miss that would be tough, and I see where he's coming from, I think he has all [the] right to go back and be there.
"We're very privileged men at the end of the day and I'm sure he will have a lot of support to be able to get back and get there as quickly as possible, make sure he's there to support her and then fly back out.
"I don't think it's anyone else's business what he gets up to after training and if he goes back and does that, I think that's fair enough."
- AFP
Cautious Belgium face high-stakes final fixture
The off-field debate comes at a tense sporting moment for Belgium, who have heavily flattered to deceive so far at the tournament. Cautious performances have seen them meander to successive draws against both Egypt and Iran.
The Red Devils now face a must-win scenario against New Zealand in their final group fixture to guarantee knockout stage qualification.