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AFP
Oliver Glasner warms to AC Milan move after six-hour meeting with owner and Zlatan Ibrahimovic but Premier League club prepared to swoop in for ex-Crystal Palace manager
Glasner moves to the front of Milan's shortlist
Milan's rebuild has gathered momentum with owner Cardinale personally leading talks with Glasner, who is set to leave Palace this summer. As per Gazzetta, the pair held a meeting in Germany that lasted around six hours, underlining Milan's determination to appoint the Austrian as part of their long-term project. Ibrahimovic was also involved in the discussions as the club continues its search for a successor to Massimiliano Allegri.
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Glasner intrigued by the Rossoneri project
For Glasner, the opportunity to manage one of European football’s most storied institutions is a tempting proposition. Having already made his mark in Austria, Germany, and England, the 51-year-old is reportedly ready to test his mettle in a fourth different European league. The allure of Serie A and the chance to lead a Milan side in transition fits perfectly with his professional ambitions.
Milan are specifically looking for a coach with international pedigree and a modern tactical philosophy. Glasner fits the bill perfectly, having won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt before moving to the Premier League, and recently won the Europa Conference League with Palace.
Milan face competition for top target
While Milan appear to have identified Glasner as a leading candidate, Rossoneri may not have a clear run at securing his services. According to SportsBoom, Fulham have reportedly made the 51-year-old their preferred option should Silva leave for Benfica. The London club are said to view Glasner as a manager capable of helping them challenge for European qualification and raising the club’s profile.
That interest could force Milan to accelerate negotiations if they decide to formalise their pursuit. Glasner's achievements in multiple leagues have made him one of the most sought-after coaches currently available.
- AFP
Decision time approaches
Milan have yet to make any public announcement regarding their managerial search, with discussions continuing behind the scenes. Reports suggest greater clarity may emerge in the coming weeks as the club evaluates its next move. For Glasner, the situation remains open. Milan must decide whether to convert their interest into a formal offer, while Fulham's reported pursuit ensures the competition for his appointment could intensify quickly.