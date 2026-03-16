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Kansas City CurrentGetty
Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Kansas City Current on top as Angel City FC and Portland Thorns impress

Who's hot? Who's not? GOAL ranks each of the current 16 National Women's Soccer League teams.

The 2026 National Women’s Soccer League season kicked off with plenty of drama. From the debuts of expansion sides Denver Summit FC and Boston Legacy to the return of Sophia Wilson and a slate of electric goals, opening weekend delivered across the board.

Some clubs made early statements - including Kansas City Current and the Portland Thorns - while others stumbled out of the gate, such as the Chicago Stars and Orlando Pride.

From Ashley Sanchez’s brace for the North Carolina Courage to Angel City FC’s four-goal explosion, GOAL ranks all 16 NWSL teams after the first week of the season.

  • Alyssa Naeher, Chicago StarsGetty Images

    16Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Lost 4-0 vs Angel City FC

    Last season finish: 14th place, 20 points

    Ramifications: It was a tough day for the Stars who conceded four goals against an unforgiving Angel City team. Despite a big offseason acquisition in Jordyn Huitema from the Reign, the Stars couldn't find a way to stop a cruising Angel City side.
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  • Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    15Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Kansas City Current

    Last season finish: 12th place, 25 points

    Ramifications: Credit to Utah for scoring their first-ever goal against the Current and also scoring the game's first goal. Despite that minute of excellence, the Royals could not compete with the Current who were dominating on all sides of the ball.

  • Melanie Barcenas San Diego WaveGetty Images

    14San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Houston Dash

    Last season finish: 6th place, 37 points

    Ramifications: The Wave couldn't break down the Dash, despite dominating possession at 70 percent. The final pass and execution in the final third was what troubled the Wave in their first game of the season.

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  • Houston Dash v Kansas City CurrentGetty Images Sport

    13Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Won 1-0 vs San Diego Wave 

    Last season finish: 10th place, 30 points

    Ramifications: The Dash took care of business on the road, defeating San Diego Wave 1-0 thanks to a finish from Makenzy Robbe five minutes past the 45-minute mark. The Dash were able to keep a creative attacking line of Ludmila, Gabi Portilho, and Dudinha off the scoreboard, which was a feat in itself.
  • Boston LegacyGetty Images

    12Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Lost 1-0 Gotham FC

    Last season finish: N/A

    Ramifications: Boston showed they are going to be a tough team to play this season. This match had a whopping nine yellow cards, for an NWSL record of cards given out in a game. The Legacy didn't have a ton of chances in the final third, but were player-to-player diligent in playing a very good Gotham side.
  • Denver Summit FCGetty Images

    11Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Lost 2-1 Bay FC

    Last season finish: N/A

    Ramifications: Denver Summit looked good, but like an expansion side that still had a lot to iron out. Their first goal in the club's history was magic, and showed just how dangerous they will be throughout the season. The attacking three of Janine Sonis, Melissa Kössler, and Ally Brazier were unforgiving going forward.
  • Bay FCGetty Images

    10Bay FC

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Denver Summit

    Last season finish: 13th place, 20 points

    Ramifications: Bay had a tough task, playing the new expansion team to open up play of the season. Despite scoring in just the eighth minute of play, they did concede a goal to the visitors not long after, but bounced back and ended up slotting another one past the Summit in the 31st minute to pick up three points in the Opening Weekend.
  • Racing LouisvilleGetty Images

    9Racing Lousville

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Lost 2-1 North Carolina Courage

    Last season finish: 7th place, 37 points

    Ramifications: Racing Louisville have all the pieces to make a strong run this season, but not finding an answer for the Courage's Ashley Sanchez hurt them on the road.
  • Orlando PrideGetty Images

    8Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Lost 2-1 Seattle Reign

    Last season finish: 4th place, 40 points

    Ramifications: Orlando are looking like they may have a challenging season ahead, unless Barbra Banda can carry the team on her back. Besides her goal, the Pride had limited looks against the Reign.
  • Seattle ReignGetty Images

    7Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Orlando Pride

    Last season finish: 5th place, 39 points

    Ramifications: The Reign are a team that can't be slept on this season. Defeating the Pride 2-1 was no easy feat, yet the first goal from Jess Fishlock was all they needed to change the direction of the match. Even when the Pride got one back in the 51st minute, new signing Brittany Ratcliffe sealed the deal on the road for the Reign, finishing in the 83rd minute for the game-winning goal.
  • Trinity Rodman, Washington SpiritImagn

    6Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Portland Thorns

    Last season finish: 2nd place, 44 points

    Ramifications: The Washington Spirit were knocking on the Thorns' door, but nothing was quite going their way. As a result, the Spirit fell at home to the Thorns in the highly anticipated first match of the 2026 NWSL regular season.
  • Olivia MoultrieGetty Images

    5Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Washington Spirit

    Last season finish: 3rd place, 40 points

    Ramifications: From the return of Sophia Wilson and the strike from Olivia Moultrie, the Thorns showcased a squad that can't be messed with. To show up at Audi Field and shut down the Spirit and score from an over-the-top service, slot ball in behind, and a two-touch finish past a well-seasoned backline was exceptional.
  • Angel CityGetty Images

    4Angel City FC

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Won 4-0 Chicago Stars

    Last season finish: 11th place, 27 points

    Ramifications: Angel City didn't look like the same team that finished last season in 11th place. From a bolstering attack that pushed four past Stars keeper Alyssa Naeher, the Stars could not keep up. Defensively, Angel City looked sharp too, with the return of Savy King and the newly acquired talent of Emily Sams, plus the dialed-in duo of veteran Sarah Gorden and Gisele Thompson, the backline was hardly phased.
  • Ashley SanchezGetty Images

    3North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Won 2-1 Racing Louisville

    Last season finish: 9th place, 35 points

    Ramifications: Ashley Sanchez took over for the North Carolina Courage, which is exactly what needs to happen for the Courage to have a deep run this season. The Courage looked ruthless on the attack and were able to win at home to open up the season.
  • Gotham FCGetty Images

    2Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Boston Legacy

    Last season finish: 8th place, 36 points

    Ramifications: Gotham FC looked a little shocked at how physical the match was between new team, Boston Legacy. Once they found the game's rhythm, they took over and were able to slide one past Legacy keeper Casey Murphy for the win on the road.
  • Ally SentnorGetty Images

    1Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: N/A

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Utah Royals

    Last season finish: 1st place, 65 points

    Ramifications: The reigning Shield winners had high expectations on them to open up the season with three points. With the addition of Croix Bethune in the midfield, paired with a ruthless Ally Sentnor, the Current took care of business handing Utah a 2-1 defeat. Despite Utah scoring on the Current first, that quickly woke up the home team and it was a different match after they conceded.