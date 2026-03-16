NWSL Power Rankings: Kansas City Current on top as Angel City FC and Portland Thorns impress

The 2026 National Women’s Soccer League season kicked off with plenty of drama. From the debuts of expansion sides Denver Summit FC and Boston Legacy to the return of Sophia Wilson and a slate of electric goals, opening weekend delivered across the board.

Some clubs made early statements - including Kansas City Current and the Portland Thorns - while others stumbled out of the gate, such as the Chicago Stars and Orlando Pride.

From Ashley Sanchez’s brace for the North Carolina Courage to Angel City FC’s four-goal explosion, GOAL ranks all 16 NWSL teams after the first week of the season.