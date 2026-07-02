NWSL Challenge Cup heads to Ohio: Why the tournament remains vital for women's soccer

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup was first introduced in 2020 as a one-off tournament to mark the league's return after the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that first year, it's become an annual competition. However, over the past three years, it has evolved from a league-wide tournament into a single match between the reigning NWSL champions and the NWSL Shield winners.
It's become an event that builds on the success of the previous season and gives teams and players another trophy to compete for. This year, the NWSL Challenge Cup took place in Columbus, Ohio, one of the NWSL's newest expansion markets. On Friday night at Lower.com Field in Columbus, reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC defeated the Kansas City Current 2-0, marking the first professional women's soccer match in Ohio.
It was a rainy, humid evening in Columbus. However, in front of a committed group of fans, including Cloud9, Gotham FC's supporters group, Gotham put on a show, reminding just about everyone that the World Cup may be underway, but women's soccer is also thriving. Gotham FC lifted the Challenge Cup trophy for the first time, led by goals from Esther González and rookie Jordynn Dudley.
This Challenge Cup was particularly special for Gotham, as the club now has another trophy to add to its ever-growing collection.