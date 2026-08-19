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Yosua Arya

PSG furious! Harsh referee report could spell disaster for Nuno Mendes after red card in Trophee des Champions defeat to Lens

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Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly surprised by the referee's official match report following Nuno Mendes' late red card against Lens. Les Parisiens fear the specific wording used by match official Jeremie Pignard could result in a severe suspension for the Portuguese full-back.

  • Trophee des Champions frustration

    PSG are bracing themselves for the aftermath of their disappointing 1-0 Trophee des Champions defeat to Lens on Sunday. Alongside losing out on the silverware, Les Parisiens finished the match with ten men. Portuguese left-back Mendes was shown a straight red card in the dying moments of the contest. The 24-year-old's dismissal compounded a frustrating evening for the capital club, but the fallout from the incident appears far from over.

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    'Violent strike'

    The main point of contention stems from the official match report submitted by referee Pignard. According to French outlet RMC Sport, the match official has chosen particularly strong phrasing to describe the incident that led to the defender's expulsion. Pignard reportedly detailed the Portuguese international's actions as a "violent strike off the ball" in his post-match documentation. This specific terminology is generally reserved for severe infractions and is viewed as incredibly harsh by the Parisian hierarchy.

  • PSG accept dismissal

    Despite their frustrations over the written report, PSG are not attempting to completely overturn the referee's on-field decision. The club hierarchy does not dispute the fact that Mendes deserved to be shown a red card for the late challenge.

    Instead, the club are simply baffled by the formulation of the report, as they strongly feel it misrepresents the reality of the situation. Parisian executives argue that play had already officially resumed when Mendes made his deep run, contradicting the referee's claim that the incident occurred entirely off the ball.

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    Awaiting the final verdict

    The specific wording in Pignard's report is highly significant, as it could weigh heavily on the final punishment handed down to the player. The official disciplinary commission will now review the report and determine the exact length of his suspension. A harsh interpretation of the phrasing could result in a lengthy ban for the full-back. Having made just two appearances across all competitions so far this season, Mendes now faces a nervous wait to discover when he will be cleared to return to action.

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