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'I am not becoming anyone's meme!' - Kyle Walker vows to bounce back with Burnley after relegation
Returning to the Championship roots
After suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, Walker is preparing for his first Championship campaign in 15 years. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Walker admitted that dropping out of the top tier was difficult to process, but he feels an obligation to help Burnley bounce back.
Walker started his rise to stardom during a loan spell at QPR in the 2010-11 season, which prepared him for a trophy-laden career at Tottenham and Manchester City. Despite winning 17 major trophies, Walker is eager to conquer the second tier once again. He feels a deep responsibility to deliver for the fans and his team-mates.
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Fighting the meme culture
At 36, Walker knows that emerging wingers in the Championship will target him to make a name for themselves. However, Walker remains absolutely determined to maintain his elite standards and shut down any attempts to humiliate him on the pitch.
"I think they try to create, what are they called… memes now. They’ll try and create memes out of me, but I can assure you I am not becoming anyone’s meme," Walker stated. He acknowledged that the physical demands of a 46-game season are intense, but he trusts his genetic gifts to keep him performing at his peak for Burnley.
Learning from Vincent Kompany
To prepare for the relentless nature of the division, Walker sought advice from his former Manchester City team-mate Vincent Kompany, who previously led Burnley to 101 points in the Championship.
"I’ve spoken to Vincent Kompany and got advice from him," Walker explained. "I asked how he found it after achieving what he achieved. He said it’s difficult and something that is going to be a task for myself, but it is also very enjoyable because you become a big fish again, and you get a little bit more of the ball."
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What's next for Burnley?
Burnley will kick off their Championship season next Sunday at home to West Ham, and Walker is expected to play a crucial leadership role. With Nicky Hayen at the helm, the club have their sights set on securing an immediate return to the Premier League. Walker views promotion as another major trophy he desperately wants to add to his remarkable resume.
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