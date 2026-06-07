Nine people have been injured in a shooting close to the England World Cup team's base

Neither newspaper reports that any suspects have yet been taken into custody, according to the Kansas City Police Department. The incident occurred about seven kilometres from Swope Soccer Village, the England squad's base for the tournament under manager Thomas Tuchel. The team is currently in Florida as part of its World Cup preparations, having secured a 1-0 victory over New Zealand in Tampa on Saturday.

England will face Costa Rica in a friendly in Orlando on Wednesday before travelling to Kansas City. Their first World Cup group match, in the USA, Canada and Mexico tournament, is against Croatia on 17 June.

Given its central location in the US, Kansas City is a popular base for several squads. World Cup holders Argentina, as well as Algeria and the Netherlands, will also set up camp there.