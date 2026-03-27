Nike's new England home & away kits capture the mood of a nation as the clock ticks down to the 2026 World Cup

This summer will mark 60 long years since England’s one and only triumph at a major tournament, and as another golden generation nears its peak, this is another golden opportunity to end the years of hurt.

A squad that blends experienced heads such as Harry Kane and Declan Rice with young ballers like Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo has inspired a quiet optimism - a belief that something seismic could be coming that would change the fortunes of the country as a whole.

Nike have tapped into that sentiment with their new home and away kits for the Three Lions and accompanying promotional campaign. The sportswear giant has captured the mood of the moment, as they celebrate English heritage, culture and identity in the build up to the World Cup. This summer, it has to be a case of ‘Guts 2 Glory’ for England.