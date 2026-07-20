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'I promise to bring this cup back' - Nico Paz vows future glory for Argentina after World Cup final heartbreak
Spain secure global title
Argentina’s stubborn resistance was finally broken after playing with 10 men following Enzo Fernandez's stoppage-time dismissal. Ferran Torres struck the decisive winner in the 106th minute to seal a narrow 1-0 victory for Spain in New York. The agonising extra-time defeat ended the reigning champions' dreams of securing back-to-back world titles in a heartbreaking manner.
Midfielder issues emotional promise
Despite watching the tense finale from the bench, Paz still showed real maturity by heading straight to Instagram to lift his team-mates' spirits. The gifted youngster made sure to salute the incredible work rate of his countryman before offering a classy nod to the victorious opponents.
Paz said: "Today, more than ever, proud to represent this country, this national team, and to be part of a group of amazing people who die for these colours and leave their heart and soul at all times. I can only say thank you to them.
"I promise to give absolutely everything of myself to bring this cup back to Argentina.
"Congratulations to Spain and to all the Spaniards.
"Argentina, always in the good and in the bad."
Scrappy final turns ugly
The New York final was a scrappy, tactical war of attrition, constantly halted by brutal fouls and a bizarre 27-minute half-time break for a celebrity music concert. Off the pitch, the Spanish camp spent large parts of the game furious with referee Slavko Vincic, claiming he was far too soft on some heavy challenges from the South Americans.
While the loss brings a painful cycle to an end for the holders, La Roja made history by becoming the first country to rule both the men’s and women’s game at the exact same time.
- AFP
Youngsters lead future rebuild
Failing to retain their crown is likely to accelerate a transition in Lionel Scaloni’s dressing room before the next major tournament cycle. Emerging talents like Paz are now set for a much bigger look-in as the coaching staff looks to phase out a few tiring veterans. Their first real challenge will be clearing their heads and finding their feet again so they can deliver on the promise of bringing silverware back to Buenos Aires.
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