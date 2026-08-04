'I've been enjoying our sessions' - Manchester City star opens up on life under new boss Enzo Maresca

Speaking to the club's official website, Gonzalez emphasised that the entire squad is adapting to Maresca's training methodology. Discussing the team's adaptation process, Gonzalez explained: "We won't know everything that we could learn during the year before the first week of the season. But even when one year has passed, we will always keep learning.

"That's football and that's life. It's not easy because some players will come the same week as the Community Shield but for us that have been here since day one it's going to be easier to be ready for that match."

On his relationship with the new manager, Gonzalez added: "I've been enjoying our sessions with Enzo. Obviously there are differences to last year with Pep but there are a lot of similarities in the way we are playing. It's the same whole idea of high pressure and getting the ball as quick as possible and doing a lot of passes.

"It's important that we keep the same level as we've been playing the last years and with that ambition. I think those are the ideas of Enzo and I am loving it. The season is so long so we have keep being ready to adapt to new things that Enzo asks us."