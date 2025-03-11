NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades from legal tampering period

Stay up to speed with all the latest trades and signings by following GOAL's free agency tracker...

The NFL offseason is officially kicking off this week, but front offices across the league have already been hard at work making moves.

The league's new year officially begins at 4 pm ET on Wednesday, March 12, marking the start of free agency. That’s when some of the NFL’s biggest names will put pen to paper on fresh contracts—but by then, fans will likely have a solid idea of where many top players are headed.

Before that, the legal tampering period opens at noon ET on Monday, giving players with expiring deals a window to negotiate with potential new teams before finalizing their contracts on Wednesday.

Some of the early free agency drama has already fizzled out. The Seahawks shook things up over the weekend, parting ways with two key offensive pieces—DK Metcalf, who is now bound for the Steelers, and Geno Smith, who will take the reins in Las Vegas with the Raiders.

Meanwhile, the Rams made waves by securing star receiver Davante Adams, while the Buccaneers bolstered their defense with the addition of pass rusher Haason Reddick. Elsewhere, edge rusher Khalil Mack, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, and linebacker Zack Baun all opted to stay put, re-signing with their respective teams.

And with plenty of moves still on the horizon, the NFL's offseason shake-up is far from over. GOAL lists the most notable NFL free agent signings and trades from March 10 as we navigate the early days of free agency.

