When does 2025 NFL free agency start? Key dates & franchise tag deadline

Rejoice, NFL fans—a brand-new season is on the horizon...

With Super Bowl LIX in the rearview mirror—where the Philadelphia Eagles clinched their second Lombardi Trophy by toppling the Kansas City Chiefs—the league now shifts its focus to roster upgrades.

Where will free agent Sam Darnold land next? Can the Cincinnati Bengals keep their key playmakers, including star wideouts Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase? Could the Cleveland Browns shake things up by dealing elite pass rusher Myles Garrett? And is there a chance Aaron Rodgers ends up calling the shots for the LA Rams?

As all 32 franchises gear up for the next campaign, here's everything you need to know about key offseason milestones, including the franchise tag deadline, legal tampering period, and when teams can officially secure new signings.

What are the key dates for NFL Free Agency in 2025?

Date Range Event February 18 to March 4 Franchise tag window open until March 4 (4 pm ET) March 10 to March 12 Legal tampering period begins on March 10 (12 pm) to March 12 (4 pm ET) March 12 Free agency opens at 4 pm ET

When does 2025 NFL Free Agency start?

NFL free agency officially kicks off on March 12, 2025, at 4 p.m. ET, marking the start of the league's new year and the moment when players can put pen to paper on deals with new franchises.

When is the Free Agency Negotiation Period?

The negotiation window opens at 12 pm ET on March 10 and runs until 4 pm ET on March 12.



Commonly referred to as the

legal tampering period

, this 48-hour stretch gives teams the green light to engage with agents representing impending unrestricted free agents. However, while discussions and agreements can take place, no contracts can be formally signed until after 4 pm ET on March 12.



When is the NFL franchise tag deadline in 2025?

The NFL franchise tag deadline is set for March 4, 2025, at 4 pm ET, with the tagging window having officially opened on February 18.

Teams can place a franchise tag on any player approaching free agency, but they must choose from three distinct options:

Exclusive Franchise Tag: This designation locks the player in, preventing them from negotiating with other teams. The team must offer a salary based on the average of the top five earners at the position for the current season or 120% of the player's previous wage, whichever is higher.

This designation locks the player in, preventing them from negotiating with other teams. The team must offer a salary based on the average of the top five earners at the position for the current season or 120% of the player's previous wage, whichever is higher. Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag: Players tagged under this category can entertain offers from rival franchises. However, their current team retains the right to match any offer sheet. If they opt not to match, the signing team must compensate them with two first-round draft picks.

Players tagged under this category can entertain offers from rival franchises. However, their current team retains the right to match any offer sheet. If they opt not to match, the signing team must compensate them with two first-round draft picks. Transition Tag: Similar to the non-exclusive tag, but with two key differences. The player's salary is set by the average of the top 10 highest-paid players at the position, rather than the top five. Additionally, if the original team declines to match an offer, they do not receive any compensatory draft picks.

What is the NFL's Post-June 1 Designation?

The Post-June 1st designation provides franchises with added financial maneuverability by distributing the cap hit of cutting a player over multiple seasons.

Beginning in March—when the new league year kicks off—teams are permitted to designate up to two players for post-June 1st releases. This setup benefits both sides: players can enter free agency earlier in the offseason, while teams gain salary cap relief.

If a player is cut or traded before June 1st, any future guarantees and remaining signing bonuses immediately hit the team's salary cap for that season. However, if the move occurs after June 1st, the dead cap charge is split across two seasons, easing the financial burden.

July 15 (4 pm ET) – Final deadline for teams to reach a long-term deal with a franchise-tagged player. If no agreement is struck, the player must compete under the tag for the 2025 season.

– Final deadline for teams to reach a long-term deal with a franchise-tagged player. If no agreement is struck, the player must compete under the tag for the 2025 season. July 16 – NFL training camps can officially commence on or after this date.

Who are the top NFL free agents?

When assessing the current crop of pending free agents, it's crucial to factor in potential franchise tag decisions and long-term extensions that could reshape the market. As things stand, Trey Smith ranks as the second-best available free agent, according to Bowen. But would the Kansas City Chiefs really let a 26-year-old, 321-pound guard walk away?

The remainder of the top 10 features a mix of talent across multiple positions:

Cornerbacks : D.J. Reed (New York Jets) and Charvarius Ward (San Francisco 49ers)

: D.J. Reed (New York Jets) and Charvarius Ward (San Francisco 49ers) Defensive line/edge rushers : Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers), Josh Sweat (Philadelphia Eagles), and Osa Odighizuwa (Dallas Cowboys)

: Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers), Josh Sweat (Philadelphia Eagles), and Osa Odighizuwa (Dallas Cowboys) Offensive lineman : Ronnie Stanley (Baltimore Ravens)

: Ronnie Stanley (Baltimore Ravens) Wide receiver : Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

: Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Quarterback & receiver duo: Tee Higgins and Sam Darnold

The first major dominoes expected to fall in free agency are Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold.

At 37 years old, Stafford remains under contract through 2026, but with no guaranteed money left on his deal, the Los Angeles Rams face a pivotal decision. If he opts to continue playing, the Rams could restructure his deal, explore a trade, or outright release him.

Other signal-callers who could hit the open market include Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets), Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers), Justin Fields (Pittsburgh Steelers), and Jameis Winston (Cleveland Browns).

