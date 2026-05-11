Neymar makes the list! Carlo Ancelotti names Santos star in provisional squad for World Cup as Estevao misses out due to injury

According to Globo, Neymar has been included in the preliminary list sent to FIFA, maintaining a trend seen throughout Ancelotti's tenure where the forward is featured in provisional squads but often misses the final selection. The 34-year-old has been working tirelessly to prove his worth, even as the Italian manager previously stated he "will only call up players who are physically ready" to compete at the highest level. While his presence in the final 26-man group remains a doubt, the symbolic inclusion provides hope to a nation desperate to see the talismanic figure on the world stage once more.

The debate over Neymar’s inclusion has reached the highest levels of Brazilian society, illustrating the immense pressure on the coaching staff. Ancelotti even took the step of consulting President Lula, who questioned the player's professional motivation. Addressing the situation, Lula noted: "I had the chance to speak with Ancelotti, and he asked me: 'Do you think Neymar should be called up?' I said: 'Look, Ancelotti, if he’s physically fit, he’s got the football. What I need to know is whether he actually wants it.' If he does, then he has to be professional. He can look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, he can look at [Lionel] Messi, and still go to the national team, because he’s not old yet. But he can’t expect to go just on his name. He has to earn it on the pitch."