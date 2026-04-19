‘Absolutely bombed’ - Why next manager call at Liverpool may not be straightforward as a new name enters the mix to succeed Arne Slot

Nicol's hesitation regarding Alonso stems from his recent stint at Santiago Bernabeu, which the former defender described in blunt terms. "Under normal circumstances I would’ve said Alonso. But he absolutely bombed at Real Madrid and you have to take that into consideration," Nicol explained.

Despite these concerns, Nicol acknowledged the magnetic pull of bringing Alonso back to the club where he won the Champions League. He added: "However, I don’t think that FSG, if Arne Slot is not going to be there at the start of the season, I don’t see how FSG don’t go with Alonso. So, I’m going to go Alonso I think, ultimately."