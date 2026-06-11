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Newcastle in talks to sign Spain World Cup star as replacement for Anthony Gordon
Hunting the Gordon replacement
According to the BBC, Newcastle have identified Munoz as the man to replace Gordon in Eddie Howe's attacking line-up. Gordon recently completed a high-profile move to Barcelona for a fee of £69.3m, leaving a significant gap on the wing that the Tyneside club is now desperate to plug.
While talks are ongoing, a formal agreement has not yet been reached for the forward. Munoz currently has a release clause in his contract set at £34.5m, a figure that Newcastle are weighing up as they look to secure their second signing of the summer following the arrival of Ewen Jaouen.
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Howe's proactive strategy
The pursuit of Munoz aligns with Howe's desire to conclude the club's transfer business as early as possible. Having already landed promising goalkeeper Jaouen from Stade de Reims for £18.5m, the Magpies are determined not to be left behind by their Premier League rivals in a fast-moving market.
Speaking about the club's recruitment philosophy in May, Howe made it clear that efficiency is key: "You will find the best players that are available on the market won't hang around for too long. The speed at which the transfer market moves now is very quick. Teams are very efficient and we have to be there as one of those teams."
A pedigree nurtured at Spain's giants
Munoz is no stranger to the highest level of the game, having spent time in the prestigious academies of both Real Madrid and Barcelona earlier in his career. Now at Osasuna, the 22-year-old has developed into one of La Liga's most exciting prospects. In the 2025-26 season, he made 36 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing five assists - an impressive campaign that earned him a call-up to the senior Spanish national team for the 2026 World Cup.
The winger is currently with Luis de la Fuente's squad as they prepare for their opening fixture against Cape Verde in Atlanta on June 15. Newcastle are aware that a strong showing from Munoz on the global stage could invite further competition for his signature, prompting their current push to wrap up a deal quickly.
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Scouting network casts wide net
This summer marks a notable shift in recruitment strategy at St James' Park. The club has also pivoted away from focusing solely on Premier League-proven talent, widening their scouting network to find high-upside players from the continent. Sporting director Ross Wilson is reportedly utilising advanced data to modernise the club's operations, focusing on young talents like the 20-year-old Jaouen and Munoz who can grow alongside the project in the North East.
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