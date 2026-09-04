Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Real Madrid CF v RCD Mallorca - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

"A new generation" - Carlo Ancelotti reveals Brazil's 2030 World Cup masterplan during Real Madrid visit

Brazil
C. Ancelotti
Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has made a surprise visit to Real Madrid City to catch up with his former players and staff. The Brazil manager also opened up about his plans to build a new generation of talent for the Selecao ahead of the 2030 World Cup.

  • A welcome return to Valdebebas

    Carlo Ancelotti returned to familiar surroundings by visiting the Real Madrid City training complex in Valdebebas. The former Real Madrid boss and current Brazil national team coach took time to greet the squad and technical staff before their training session. Speaking about his visit, Ancelotti admitted he was delighted to step back into a place where he spent so many successful years.



    • Advertisement
  • FBL-WC-2026-TRAINING-BRAAFP

    Checking in on Brazil stars

    During his visit, the experienced Italian manager took the opportunity to catch up closely with Real Madrid's Brazilian contingent. He spent time evaluating the current physical condition and recovery processes of stars like Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo. For Ancelotti, balancing his dual responsibilities as a national team coach and a fond former manager made for a special morning in the Spanish capital.

  • Planning for a new generation

    Looking ahead to the global stage, Ancelotti discussed his long-term blueprint for the Brazil national team following the conclusion of the previous World Cup cycle. He noted that the recent tournament marked the end of an era for a group of legendary players, necessitating a transition toward fresh talent.

    "We are evaluating young Brazilian players spread all over the world, in Brazil and in Europe, to start programming a new generation that can arrive at the 2030 World Cup with ambition, quality, and readiness," Ancelotti explained.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1078999389.jpgDeFodi Images

    Preparing for upcoming friendlies

    The Selecao boss highlighted the exceptional raw quality currently emerging among young Brazilian prospects aged 20 and 21. With the groundwork underway, the coaching staff intends to use upcoming friendly fixtures—beginning with a double-header against Australia in Townsville on 25 September and Brisbane on 29 September, followed by a trip to Kolkata to face India on 3 October—as vital testing grounds. As Ancelotti oversees this nationwide talent evaluation, the ultimate goal remains building a competitive squad capable of challenging any opponent on the planet by 2030.

LaLiga
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA