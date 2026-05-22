The new deal would keep Gvardiol at the Premier League club until the end of the 2030/31 season, extending his current contract, which expires in June 2028.

Sport1 recently reported that the versatile defender is considering a move away from Manchester, with the German record champions his preferred destination. According to the report, the 24-year-old is considered a "big fan" of FC Bayern and had already drawn the Munich club's interest before his switch from RB Leipzig to the Cityzens.

Record Germany international Lothar Matthäus has gone further, suggesting that the centre-back could be Munich's top summer target and claiming that "he has heard that they (Bayern, ed.) are already making initial enquiries" about a move.