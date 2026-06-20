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Netherlands Sweden player ratings GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

Netherlands player ratings vs Sweden: 'World Cup Cody Gakpo' silences Liverpool supporters as Ronald Koeman's Brian Brobbey gamble pays off in devastating Dutch display - but Micky van de Ven is no left-back!

Player ratings
World Cup
Netherlands
FEATURES
Netherlands vs Sweden
Sweden
C. Gakpo
B. Brobbey
C. Summerville
M. van de Ven
R. Koeman

Netherlands belatedly announced themselves as serious World Cup contenders by hammering Sweden 5-1 in Houston on Saturday evening. The Dutch had performed only in patches in their opening-round draw with Japan and coach Ronald Koeman was criticised for his perceived conservatism. However, his team produced a devastating attack display to dismantle a Sweden side that had kicked off their campaign with a 5-1 win of their own, over Tunisia.

Cody Gakpo was the star of the show for Netherlands, with the Liverpool forward creating the game's opening goal for Brian Brobbey, who then made it 2-0 after another being left with another tap-in, this time by the dynamic Denzel Dumfries. The latter teed up Gakpo to make 3-0 just after half-time and Netherlands' best player at the 2022 World Cup struck again in the 54th minute after cutting inside onto his right foot in customary fashion.

Anthony Elanga pulled a goal back for the game Swedes, after latching onto a terrific through-ball from Alexander Isak, but Crysencio Summerville then put the seal on what was a hugely impressive performance from Oranje, who are now highly likely to win their group if they defeat Tunisia in their final game.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Netherlands players on show in Texas...

  • Netherlands v Sweden: Group F - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Bart Verbruggen (7/10):

    Made a number of fine saves to preserve his team's two-goal lead at the break, while there was nothing he could do about Sweden's consolation goal.

    Denzel Dumfries (8/10):

    Real Madrid's new right-back showed what he's all about by putting the ball on a plate for both Brobbey and Gakpo to score. If Dumfries stays fit, he's going to be a problem for opposition left-backs all tournament.

    Jan Paul van Hecke (6/10):

    Excellent bit of defending to prevent Viktor Gyokeres from getting a shot away when well-placed in the first half and was also decent on the ball.

    Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

    A typically commanding display from the Dutch skipper, even if the movement of Alexander Isak was an issue at times.

    Micky van de Ven (4/10):

    The versatile and pacey Tottenham Hotspur defender made one good run down the left flank, while he also came desperately close to picking out Donyell Malen with a nice ball into the box. However, his poor positioning was once again exposed, this time by Elanga, who also nutmegged him later in the game. Definitely the weak link in this defence - because he's no left-back.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH35-NED-SWEAFP

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (8/10):

    There was the odd stray pass from the Liverpool midfielder but he continued to play with great confidence and quality for the entirety of the 90 minutes.

    Frenkie de Jong (7/10):

    Integral to the Netherlands' strong start. The Barcelona man was brilliant at both winning and distributing the ball. De Jong also launched the attack that led to Gakpo's second goal of the evening but he was already beginning to fade by that point and was taken off around the hour mark.

    Tijjani Reijnders (6/10):

    Played his part in the opener by releasing Gakpo into space for the opener but was quiet for the most part and lost the ball in the lead-up to Elanga's goal. Hauled off moments later.

  • Netherlands v Sweden: Group F - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Donyell Malen (4/10):

    The versatile Roma forward carried a real threat down the right wing but made a mess of what should have been a simple cross for Brobbey to tap in his third goal of the game. Still a surprise he was taken off at half-time but Summerville's performance proved it was the correct call.

    Brian Brobbey (8/10):

    What an impact! Having previously scored just one goal in his previous 12 appearances for his country, Brobbey struck twice inside the opening 17 minutes of his first World Cup start. They were both simple finishes but the big Sunderland striker looks like the ideal focal point for this Dutch attack.

    Cody Gakpo (9/10):

    The left winger often frustrates the life out of Liverpool fans but he sent a message to his haters - and new Reds boss Andoni Iraola - by providing the clever and well-weight low cross from which Brobbey broke the deadlock before netting twice himself. The 27-year-old may be annoyingly inconsistent but 'World Cup Cody Gakpo' is a seriously good player. He now has more finals goals for his country than Johan Cruyff!

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  • Netherlands v Sweden: Group F - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Crysencio Summerville (8/10):

    Lost his place in the starting line-up because of Brobbey but might just have taken Malen's for the Tunisia game by playing a key part in his team's third goal by combining brilliantly with Dumfries, providing an assist for Gakpo and then scoring himself with a terrific low strike from the edge of the area.

    Guus Til (6/10):

    Came on in midfield for Reijnders in the 59th minute and put himself about.

    Teun Koopmeiners (6/10):

    The Juventus midfielder was part of a double-substitution with Til and helped his country control the game.

    Memphis Depay (N/A):

    Brought on with less than 20 minutes to go for Brobbey and got an assist for finding Summerville in space late on.

    Noa Lang (N/A):

    Only introduced in the final minute of normal time.

    Ronald Koeman (8/10):

    After dealing with a bit of a backlash from the 2-2 draw with Japan, the coach deserves high praise for bringing Brobbey into his starting line-up and then throwing on Summerville at the break. However, Koeman needs to stop playing Van de Ven at left-back, as the Spurs man has become a real liability.

How far will Netherlands go at the World Cup?

923 Votes
World Cup
Tunisia crest
Tunisia
TUN
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
World Cup
Japan crest
Japan
JPN
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE