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Tom Maston

Netherlands player ratings vs Japan: Crysencio Summerville produces a moment of magic but drab Dutch concede late to draw World Cup opener

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Netherlands
C. Summerville
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Netherlands vs Japan

The Netherlands conceded a late equaliser as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan in their opening game of the 2026 World Cup. Second-half strikes from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville looked to have got the Oranje over the line, but they were pegged back on both occasions as Group F began in Dallas.

Fresh off a superb second half of the season with Roma, Donyell Malen almost broke the deadlock in the third minute as he turned on the ball and fired goalwards, only for Zion Suzuki to react well and tip his shot over the bar. That was the closest either side came to scoring during a first half where chances were at a premium as neither side looked to take too many risks in possession.

Ronald Koeman's side did find a way through shortly after the break, however, as Van Dijk rose highest to meet Ryan Gravenberch's cross from the right-hand side and head into the bottom corner. Japan, though, were behind for less than seven minutes, as Keito Nakamura came inside onto his right foot and hit a low effort that deflected off Jan Paul van Hecke and past Bart Verbruggen.

The Netherlands retook the lead when West Ham winger Summerville picked up the ball on the corner of the penalty area, drove inside onto his left foot and curled a low shot past Suzuki and in off the post. Take Kubo then looked to provide an instant response, but hit a powerful, long-range shot narrowly over the bar.

Cody Gakpo forced Suzuki into a save with his legs at the other end, but under increasing Japan pressure, the Dutch couldn't hold on, as Koki Ogawa's 89th-minute header deflected off his team-mate Daichi Kamada and into the top corner.

GOAL rates the Netherlands' players from Dallas...

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH11-NED-JPNAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Bart Verbruggen (5/10):

    Deflection meant he had no chance with Nakamura's goal, but really should have done better with the second equaliser despite it flicking off Kamada.

    Denzel Dumfries (5/10):

    Japan's set up, combined with the Netherlands' lack of adventure, meant he wasn't able to be at his marauding best from right-back.

    Jan Paul van Hecke (6/10):

    Solid showing from the Brighton centre-back. Unfortunate to deflect Nakamura's drive into the bottom corner.

    Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

    A couple of sloppy passes apart, was his usual composed self. Well directed header opened the scoring.

    Micky van de Ven (5/10):

    Used his pace effectively to make a couple of recovery challenges, but doesn't look wholly comfortable at full-back.

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  • Netherlands v Japan: Group F - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (7/10):

    Bit of a mixed night for the Liverpool man. Claimed two assists, with his cross excellent for Van Dijk's goal, but needed to do better to close down Nakamura and saw the game pass him by for periods.

    Frenkie de Jong (6/10):

    Knitted things together in midfield, albeit without much dynamism.

    Tijjani Reijnders (5/10):

    Put in some good set-piece deliveries, especially in the first half, but offered little otherwise.

  • Netherlands v Japan: Group F - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Crysencio Summerville (7/10):

    Showed quick feet in tight areas and put in a couple of dangerous low crosses that weren't rewarded. Took it upon himself to put the Dutch back ahead with a fine finish.

    Donyell Malen (6/10):

    Denied brilliantly by Suzuki early on and looked the Dutch's biggest goal threat during the first half. Faded after the break before being replaced by Depay.

    Cody Gakpo (5/10):

    Too often rejected the opportunity to take on his man and instead recycled the ball backwards. Did force Suzuki into one second-half save.

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  • Netherlands v Japan: Group F - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Memphis Depay (5/10):

    Struggled to get into the game after replacing Malen post-hydration break.

    Teun Koopmeiners (5/10):

    Unable to get on the ball and dictate matters from midfield.

    Quinten Timber (5/10):

    Replaced Reijnders but didn't offer much in midfield.

    Nathan Ake (N/A):

    On for the final 10 minutes to try and help shore things up.

    Brian Brobbey (N/A):

    Replaced Gakpo in the closing stages.

    Ronald Koeman (4/10):

    His team's lack of adventure in the first half was deeply concerning, and though they picked things up slightly after the break, a lack of concentration in defence and some cautious substitutions proved costly. Need to show much more in their remaining group games.

How far will Netherlands go at the World Cup?

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