"Negligent bodily harm" after a violent crash: A speeding incident has serious consequences for Bayern star Jamal Musiala

Musiala is alleged to have collided with a VW Golf while overtaking at 194 km/h in a 120 km/h zone. The VW's occupants suffered minor injuries, and the public prosecutor's office puts property damage at around 200,000 euros. The information was provided to tz by Florian Lindemann, spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office.

On 28 January 2026, Munich Local Court issued a final penalty order against the accused, Jamal M., for negligent endangerment of road traffic and negligent bodily harm in two cases.

He was fined and has been disqualified from driving since mid-February. He cannot reapply for a licence until nine months after the penalty order became final.