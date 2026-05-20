As reported by tz, Musiala caused a serious road accident on the A8 on 13 April 2025 while driving at an extremely high speed, and as a result his driving licence was revoked.
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"Negligent bodily harm" after a violent crash: A speeding incident has serious consequences for Bayern star Jamal Musiala
Musiala is alleged to have collided with a VW Golf while overtaking at 194 km/h in a 120 km/h zone. The VW's occupants suffered minor injuries, and the public prosecutor's office puts property damage at around 200,000 euros. The information was provided to tz by Florian Lindemann, spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office.
On 28 January 2026, Munich Local Court issued a final penalty order against the accused, Jamal M., for negligent endangerment of road traffic and negligent bodily harm in two cases.
He was fined and has been disqualified from driving since mid-February. He cannot reapply for a licence until nine months after the penalty order became final.
- AFP
Jamal Musiala: Horrific injury following a 'life-changing event'
"I have accepted my punishment for this, as well as the driving ban," he told Bild. The accident had been "a life-changing event" which he "also had to come to terms with", said Musiala. He added, "Of course, I take full responsibility. I am all the more grateful that nobody was seriously injured as a result of my carelessness." FC Bayern and the DFB were informed and offered their support, he added.
The speeding incident and subsequent licence suspension were not Musiala's only setbacks in 2025. A few months later, the highly rated attacking midfielder suffered a serious injury while representing the German record champions at the Club World Cup. In a clash with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Musiala broke his fibula and suffered serious ligament damage following an ankle dislocation.
- Getty Images Sport
Jamal Musiala is rediscovering his form and returning to his "Magic Musiala" status at Bayern Munich.
The 23-year-old returned to action in mid-January, only to suffer another setback in March when pain flared up in his injured ankle. With the World Cup looming, Musiala is still chasing the peak form he showed before the injury.
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has been vocal in his support during the dip in form. "Physically, he's very close to his best. Running, pressing, winning tackles – he can do all that now. There's just one question left: when will that 'Magic Musiala' return? That Jamal at his very best," Kompany said in early May. "When that total freedom returns—and it will—then you'll have a more developed version of Jamal Musiala. And as a coach, I'm looking forward to that."
Jamal Musiala: Performance data and statistics for FC Bayern 2025/26
Competition Matches Goals Assists Bundesliga 15 3 4 Champions League 6 2 1 DFB-Pokal DFB Cup 2 - 1