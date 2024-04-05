2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV and streaming

Here's a quickfire guide on how to watch the postseason action from this year's top basketball competition

NBA League Pass offers access to hundreds of live games, as well as catalogue of on-demand content.

The 2023-24 NBA season is almost done, but there’s still plenty of action from the court to unfold. The 2024 NBA Playoffs and 2024 NBA Finals are still to come as teams look to write their name into the sport’s history books.

Taking place between mid-April and mid-June and featuring several of the sport’s biggest stars and names spread across almost a dozen-and-a-half teams, it looks set to be another classic capstone to the campaign for fans as they aim to cheer on their favorites.

But with so many games across the best-of-seven format set to unfold and with no shortage of drama to accompany it, staying on top of when every round takes place can be tricky for those who don’t have a calendar at hand.

So, when will it all take place? How can you watch it unfold? Who will be in the mix? GOAL answers all these questions with our one-stop guide to the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

When are the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The 2024 NBA Playoffs will take place between Saturday, April 20, and stretch from the First Round through the Conference Semifinals to the Conference Finals, which are scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 21.

Individual matches may move around depending on how many games are needed in the best-of-seven format to determine progression throughout the postseason bracket.

Round Date First Round Begins Saturday, April 20 Conference Semifinals Begins Monday, May 6 Conference Finals Begins Tuesday, May 21 Finals Begins Thursday, June 6

When are the 2024 NBA Finals?

Getty Images

The 2024 NBA Finals will take place at the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, with a best-of-seven game slate scheduled for Thursday, June 6 and Sunday, June 23.

The Finals will only progress until one team claims four-game victories, meaning that it is unlikely to reach all the way to a game-seven encounter. The last game-seven was in the NBA Finals in 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors.

Where can I watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

Getty Images

The 2024 NBA Playoffs draft will be aired nationally across the United States on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV, as well as streamed alongside the pay-television network’s online service ESPN+.

Most traditional cable/satellite subscriptions have packages including some or all of these channels. You also stream the full NBA playoffs with streaming providers Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV.

FAQs

Getty Images

Who has qualified for the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

So far, four teams have qualified for the 2024 NBA Playoffs, with the Boston Celtics the first to book their postseason place. The Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Oklahoma City Thunder have since joined them.

The complete roster of teams involved will be confirmed at the conclusion of the play-in tournament for the 2024 NBA Playoffs, which will take place this year on Tuesday, April 16, Wednesday, April 17, and Friday, April 19.

How many teams qualify for the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

Sixteen teams qualify for the 2024 NBA Playoffs, with the top six-ranked sides from both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences progressing automatically. The next four highest-ranked sides in each conference compete in a play-in tournament to decide who also progresses.

Both conferences are separated across the process of the NBA Playoffs, with the two eventual winners of each conference meeting in the 2024 NBA Finals.

How many games take place in an NBA Playoffs fixture?

Up to seven games take place in an NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals fixture, though they can often be resolved in less. A victory is awarded to the first team to victories over four games, played in a best-of-seven format.

This applies to all three rounds of the Playoffs and the Finals themselves and has been in place across all stages since 2003. It was first introduced in the late stages of the postseason competition in 1958.

Who are the current NBA champions?

The Denver Nuggets are the current NBA champions after they prevailed with a 4-1 victory across five games against the Miami Heat last year. The team, under coach Michael Malone, topped the Western Conference and was the dominant side over the 2022-23 season.

Nikola Jokic was named MVP for the Finals. He led the Colorado side to the first title in franchise history, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers en route.