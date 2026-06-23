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Canada v Qatar: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Benjamin Steiner

Can Nathan Saliba replace Ismaël Koné? Is Alphonso Davies ready? Jesse Marsch faces biggest test yet - Five Keys to Canada vs Switzerland

FEATURES
World Cup
Canada
J. Marsch
I. Kone
A. Davies
N. Saliba
J. Osorio
M. Choiniere
N. Sigur
M. Bombito
L. De Fougerolles
D. St. Clair
T. Buchanan
A. Johnston
A. Ahmed
R. Laryea
Switzerland

Canada are one result from topping Group B and staying home for the knockouts as they face Switzerland with momentum, belief and Ismaël Koné’s injury looming large.

VANCOUVER — Last Thursday's 6-0 win over Qatar came in the highest-stakes match Canadian men's soccer have ever played. It doesn't get any smaller from there and, arguably, Wednesday's clash with Switzerland at BC Place is even bigger.

The vibes have been high for the Canadian Men's National Team this week in training despite moving forward on the pitch without key midfielder and locker-room presence Ismaël Koné, who suffered a heartbreaking broken leg against Qatar.

While Canada dealt with a tremendous win that didn't feel like one after the final whistle, there's a beaming confidence within the group. On Saturday, they got the chance to reset with a day off and a family barbecue. They will have Koné's presence throughout the rest of the tournament as he begins his recovery after surgery.

The stakes are massive Wednesday as Canada look to build on the country's first men's World Cup win and secure the top spot in Group B. Winning the group is the only way Canada can play more home matches, with a second-place finish sending them stateside for the remainder of the tournament.

As high as the stakes are, the scenarios are simple. Win or draw, and the CanMNT will play the Round of 32 in Vancouver, with the potential to host a Round of 16 match as well. Lose, and it's most likely a trip to Los Angeles to face South Korea.

Here, GOAL takes a look at five keys to the match as Canada search for what they need.

  • Canada Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Jesse Marsch Style

    Canada only need a draw to secure the top spot and home-field advantage for the start of the knockout stage. That does not mean there is reason to expect anything notably different from the approach, with head coach Jesse Marsch likely to maintain his high-pressing intensity.

    While his antics and celebrations against Qatar drew the ire of American and international pundits, the 52-year-old is nothing if not true to himself. From that emotional edge and passion to how he instructs his team to play, there is little reason to expect any alterations to the blueprint.

    Canada will be full throttle from the start, and Marsch will be in top form, as he was when he held up six fingers to the crowd after the Qatar match and celebrated wildly in the first half.

    "Jesse talks about us being almost too Canadian sometimes, you know, being too polite and too nice," winger Liam Millar said at training. "He injects his confidence into us."

    With a bit more swagger and an advantageous arrogance, Marsch leads those plans from the front with an approach that is even more passionate than wearing his heart on his sleeve. Expect nothing different Wednesday.

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  • Canada v Qatar: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The Koné conundrum

    Ismaël Koné was more than just a vibes guy and locker room DJ. He was, arguably, Canada’s

    most important player and had been enjoying a breakout tournament that could have set the

    24-year-old up for big things. Instead, Marsch has to find his replacement, with little room for

    error.

    In training this week, Marsch — and captain Alphonso Davies, who has yet to play in the

    tournament – took Nathan Saliba, Jonathan Osorio, Mathieu Choiniére and Niko Sigur aside,

    seemingly talking them through the potential of starting on Wednesday. Naturally, after scoring a

    free-kick against Qatar, Saliba is the favorite to start; however, there are questions about his

    ability to maintain focus in such a high-pressure environment.

    Koné’s standout skillsets are his dribbling in tight spaces, his ability to drive into space, and his

    vision to break defensive lines. For dribbling, Saliba is the closest comparable, but he

    completed just 1.15 progressive runs per 90, falling behind both Choiniére and Sigur in that

    category.

    Choiniére’s defensive instincts and ability to press could be useful to clog up midfield off the

    bench, and Sigur may be an option at fullback if Canada opts to rest Alistair Johnston, who

    would miss the round of 32 if he picks up another yellow card.

    With those options, it likely means Saliba will start alongside Stephen Eustàquio in midfield, with

    one of Choiniére or Sigur coming off the bench.

    Things could change, though, as questions swirl around Eustàquio’s status, after the

    vice-captain missed the first 15 minutes of practice on Sunday, for a reason Canada Soccer

    refused to disclose, before he returned Monday. If he’s missing, expect the pivot of Saliba and

    one of Sigur or Choiniére.

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    Davies and Bombito

    As much as Koné is the team's heartbeat, the best Canadian lineup would feature a fully healthy Alphonso Davies and Moïse Bombito. They are not there yet, but both will be in contention for a role against Switzerland.

    Davies, 25, has not played for Canada since March 2025, and Marsch told reporters that he will not start after previously putting him in contention for the Qatar match. After not using him in that match, he is expected to get minutes off the bench in the group-stage finale, which will provide a chance to assess where he is when elimination is on the line.

    Bombito remains a more pivotal question. At his best, he is a defensive rock star and one of the fastest central defenders in the world, but he underwhelmed in a pre-World Cup friendly against Uzbekistan and had little to do in 45 minutes against Qatar.

    He said he is fully ready and would likely line up alongside 20-year-old defender Luc De Fougerolles either as a starter or off the bench.

    "It's been a journey, a great journey," Bombito said Monday of recovering from a broken leg suffered in October. "I have to take into consideration that Derek and Luc have been doing a really tremendous job. ... I won't say I don't want to take their spot, but you don't want to kill a great momentum. You just want to be able to help when your number is called."

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  • Dayne St. ClairGetty

    The clean-sheet question

    The high press will not change, but if there is one thing about this Canadian group, it is that they do not often lose. Many Marsch-era results have come down to shutting things down defensively while also relying on stellar saves from Maxime Crépeau or Dayne St. Clair.

    As much as Switzerland's attack is led by Dan Ndoye and Breel Embolo and supported by Granit Xhaka and Johan Manzambi, it is unlikely to overwhelm Canada. In Marsch's tenure, the group have earned scoreless draws against France, Colombia, Ecuador, Tunisia, Mexico, Ivory Coast and Chile. Those are strong teams Canada were unable to beat, but they kept them off the scoresheet.

    "Every game requires maximum focus and the capacity to help the guys in front of you perform at their best," Crépeau said. "It's an amazing opportunity. ... We can allow ourselves to imagine what it can be."

    The personnel decisions, and how fit Koné's replacement, Bombito and Davies are, will be a major factor in whether that remains possible. Canada are a difficult team to beat and will have that experience to draw on with the home crowd behind them.

    The Canadian locker room and hotel have banners that read "Our Home, Your Hell," and that is exactly what Marsch's side hope to create against Switzerland: frustrate them defensively and claim at least a point.

  • Canada v Qatar: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Wings and opportunities for goals

    Against Qatar, Canada overwhelmed opponents in wide areas, with Tajon Buchanan leading the charge on the right and Alistair Johnston overlapping. At the same time, Ali Ahmed and Richie Laryea attacked down the left.

    The double overloads allowed Canada to play through wide defenders, with the space created by overlaps producing key crossing opportunities. They will try to do the same against a Swiss team that lacks speed on the wings, with just one of four starting wide players under age 33.

    Switzerland are a different challenge, and balance will be key, as will the potential lineup changes at the back. Still, there will be opportunities for Canada to exploit, whether through individual efforts or crosses to the in-form duo of Jonathan David and Cyle Larin.

    "I've always known we could score goals," striker Cyle Larin said after benefiting from the service against Qatar. "We showed the world what we can do, and I think we just keep doing the same thing we've always been doing. I don't think we changed anything from before. It's just that we scored a lot of goals, and we played one of our best games."

    If that clicks from the start, Canada will hope to set the tone with an early goal, which would undoubtedly calm the nerves of more than 53,000 in the stadium and millions watching across the country.

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