Rasmus Hojlund drought no problem as Napoli prepare to trigger option to buy striker from Man Utd

Hojlund’s recent struggle in front of goal has done little to dampen the enthusiasm at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The United loanee has not found the back of the net since mid-March, with his last strike coming in a Serie A clash against Lecce, but Conte remains a firm believer in the 23-year-old’s attributes.

The Italian tactician views Hojlund as a fundamental pillar of his tactical project in Naples. Even a high-profile penalty miss for Denmark during the World Cup play-offs has not swayed the club's thinking. Napoli see the striker as the future of their frontline and are prepared to ignore the temporary noise surrounding his current drought.